Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $2.51 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,406,000 after buying an additional 8,533,496 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,274,000 after buying an additional 8,108,677 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,161,000 after buying an additional 6,813,214 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,488,275,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,428,403,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $606.03 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $616.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $563.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $583.06.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

