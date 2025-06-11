Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Reduces Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,009 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $2,216,314,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $930,095,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 15,012.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $664,810,000 after buying an additional 4,723,631 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,303,858,000 after buying an additional 2,350,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,411,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,231,127,000 after buying an additional 2,296,069 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Oracle from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.78.

Oracle Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $177.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $198.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total value of $648,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,339.30. This trade represents a 7.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $428,552.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,670.92. This trade represents a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,723 in the last quarter. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

