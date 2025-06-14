iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,864,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $3,180,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 31,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,097,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $64.74 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.19.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

