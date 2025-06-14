iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM stock opened at $47.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.70. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

