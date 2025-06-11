Transform Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total value of $221,582.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,978.04. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh purchased 9,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $292.99 per share, with a total value of $2,874,231.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,526,158.62. The trade was a 4.13% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,619 shares of company stock valued at $35,758,738. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock opened at $286.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $287.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $251.42 and a one year high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 18.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CB. Hsbc Global Res raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.53.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

