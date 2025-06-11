iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 499.2% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.14. The company has a market cap of $94.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

