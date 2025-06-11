J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Cut to $118.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $128.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SJM. UBS Group lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $134.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.82.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $94.30. 1,788,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,798. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $93.93 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.35.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.06. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,974.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,493.68. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $594,902.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,390.44. This trade represents a 36.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

