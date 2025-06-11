Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,607,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,896,969,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,189,000 after buying an additional 1,885,907 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,980,000 after acquiring an additional 338,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,485,000 after acquiring an additional 183,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,051,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,566,000 after purchasing an additional 476,796 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $606.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $563.97 and its 200 day moving average is $583.06. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $616.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

