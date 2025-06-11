Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 309 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 30,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 41,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.5%

RSP opened at $179.61 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $188.16. The stock has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.28 and a 200-day moving average of $175.81.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.