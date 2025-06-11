Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Raised by Strategic Equity Management

Strategic Equity Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 777.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,609 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Strategic Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $274.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $285.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.