Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.01 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $554.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $515.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.63. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.