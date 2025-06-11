The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Declares $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.425 per share by the apparel and home fashions retailer on Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%.

TJX Companies has a payout ratio of 34.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TJX Companies to earn $4.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,194,720. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $106.18 and a 52-week high of $135.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.22. The company has a market capitalization of $139.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

