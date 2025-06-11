AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Decreased by Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 1.9% of Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $29.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 68.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

