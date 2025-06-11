MV Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

MV Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,783 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,163,580,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $852,732,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,169,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2,043.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,598,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $207,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,445,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,233,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,600 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $87.92 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.96 and a 52-week high of $96.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.89 and a 200-day moving average of $86.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 78.45%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

