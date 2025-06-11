Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,201,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,062 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 2.2% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $108,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $90.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.02. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

