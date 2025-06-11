Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 87 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,414 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,617 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.2%

TJX stock opened at $126.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.18 and a twelve month high of $135.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.22.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

