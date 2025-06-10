Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Trading Down 12.1% – Here’s Why

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 12.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.70 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.04). Approximately 15,288,625 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3,224% from the average daily volume of 459,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.30 ($0.04).
Hydrogen Utopia International Trading Down 6.6%
The company has a market capitalization of £10.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.15.
Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (13) (($0.18)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Hydrogen Utopia International
Hydrogen Utopia International (HUI) is a company pioneering the responsible, sustainable remediation of non-recyclable waste plastics into clean fuel hydrogen using unique proprietary technology. HUI is addressing the major environmental threat posed by waste plastic whilst providing alternative energy sources with significantly lower carbon emissions than existing processes with a view to achieving net zero climate impact.
