Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 9,527 Shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Free Report) by 74.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,527 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DPST. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,921,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,731,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $967,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $935,000.

Shares of DPST opened at $81.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.55 and a 200-day moving average of $100.22. The company has a market cap of $591.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 2.61. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $174.22.

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

