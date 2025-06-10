Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 10,170 Shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its stake in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 55.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,170 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Amentum were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amentum by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amentum by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amentum by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Amentum by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its stake in shares of Amentum by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 28,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amentum alerts:

Amentum Price Performance

NYSE:AMTM opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average is $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $34.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amentum ( NYSE:AMTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Amentum from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Amentum in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amentum to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMTM

About Amentum

(Free Report)

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.