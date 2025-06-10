NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases 94 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 170.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 1.4%

Netflix stock opened at $1,224.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $521.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.75, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $587.04 and a 1 year high of $1,262.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,093.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $991.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up previously from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,210.00 to $1,222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,149.91.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,977 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.05, for a total transaction of $30,566,289.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,421.70. The trade was a 98.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total transaction of $39,762,112.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,948,144. The trade was a 33.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,140 shares of company stock valued at $210,271,552. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

