Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $39,000 Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Veralto were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Veralto by 14.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,448,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,906,000 after purchasing an additional 314,412 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Veralto by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Veralto by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veralto by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veralto by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 618,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,022,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on VLTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.09.

In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 31,689 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total transaction of $2,968,308.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,042.78. This trade represents a 64.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 848 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $85,266.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at $847,938.15. This trade represents a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,917 shares of company stock valued at $5,423,033. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $99.67 on Tuesday. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $83.87 and a 12 month high of $115.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

