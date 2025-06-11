Central Valley Advisors LLC Has $766,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Central Valley Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $107.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

