Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 228,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,437 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 2.0% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $188,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,852,076 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $8,407,908,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 100,387.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,202,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197,038 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,747,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $807.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $765.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $770.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $800.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $677.09 and a 1-year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

