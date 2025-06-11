SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Buys 539 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $462.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

