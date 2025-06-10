First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.20 and last traded at $27.14, with a volume of 91714 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.98.

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average of $23.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,927,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,861,000 after buying an additional 509,299 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,886,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,663,000 after buying an additional 277,327 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,951,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,603,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,899,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

See Also

