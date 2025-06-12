Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 61,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Rockingstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 14,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 13,510 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 260,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,888,000 after buying an additional 117,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5,244.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 115,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,944,000 after buying an additional 113,706 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $73.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.31. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $59.84 and a 12 month high of $75.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.66.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

