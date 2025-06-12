Defined Financial Planning LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Defined Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,007 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 8.8% of Defined Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Defined Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 288.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,485,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,066,000 after buying an additional 31,546,654 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,159,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,494,000 after acquiring an additional 28,602,115 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 253.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 39,788,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,538,409 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 413.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,053,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,759,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $403,827,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $28.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.02. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

