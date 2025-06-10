Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires New Position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Bread Financial by 2,083.3% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bread Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Bread Financial by 182.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bread Financial by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BFH. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

Bread Financial Price Performance

Shares of Bread Financial stock opened at $51.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.76. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Bread Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 14.92%.

Bread Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

See Also

