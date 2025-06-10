BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.93 and last traded at $84.60, with a volume of 162624 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.54.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $807.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.16.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKIE. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000.

About BNY Mellon International Equity ETF

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

