New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Trading 30.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report) traded up 30.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 884,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,131% from the average session volume of 71,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 52.48 and a quick ratio of 17.88. The stock has a market cap of C$17.78 million, a PE ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11.

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

