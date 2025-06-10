RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives $3.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RAPT. UBS Group cut their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright raised RAPT Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.
RAPT opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. RAPT Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $3.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $158.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -0.11.
RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.23. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.
