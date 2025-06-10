RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives $3.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RAPT. UBS Group cut their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright raised RAPT Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 994.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 16,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 14,697 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 219,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 18,558 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 27.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 113,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 298.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

RAPT opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. RAPT Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $3.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $158.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -0.11.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.23. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

