Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCUS)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCUS – Free Report) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,077 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 9.82% of Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 23,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 13,280 shares during the last quarter.

Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FCUS opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.34. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 million, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.84. Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $38.02.

Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF (FCUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Pinnacle Focused Equity index. The fund is an actively managed fund that toggles between large-cap equities and Treasurys, or a combination of both, based on a proprietary model that identifies positive and negative market signals in the US equity market.

