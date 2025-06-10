Farther Finance Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUS)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,642 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of SPUS opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.45. SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF has a twelve month low of $33.32 and a twelve month high of $44.69.

SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF Company Profile

