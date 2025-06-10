Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF (BATS:SMAX)

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF (BATS:SMAX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.32% of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Allie Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Shares of BATS SMAX opened at $25.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.27. iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $25.79.

The iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF (SMAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund seeks to track the price return of the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) up to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund obtains exposure by holding IVV shares and options SMAX was launched on Sep 30, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

