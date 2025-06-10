Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 95.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,609 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of MBB stock opened at $91.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.49 and a 200-day moving average of $92.52. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.3251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

