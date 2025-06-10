Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Invests $451,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 881.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 379,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,072,000 after purchasing an additional 340,474 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 94,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 74,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares during the period. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $282,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.52.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.