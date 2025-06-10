Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 203 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,891,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,435,280,000 after acquiring an additional 218,833 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,568,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,419 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Fiserv by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,030,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,597 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,936,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,907,000 after acquiring an additional 340,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,406,452,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of FI stock opened at $167.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.25 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The stock has a market cap of $92.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.97.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FI. Barclays cut their price objective on Fiserv from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,901.80. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

