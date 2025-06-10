Courier Capital LLC Sells 1,621 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 272,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,393 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.0%

RWO opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average of $43.62. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $37.86 and a 52-week high of $48.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.98.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

