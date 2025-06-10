Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 31.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 59.0% during the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 44,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 16,651 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.1%

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $75.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $338.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.18. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

