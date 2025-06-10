Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Takes $1.08 Million Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NRG. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NRG opened at $155.07 on Tuesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $162.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.31.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.90. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 48.96% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Guggenheim upped their price target on NRG Energy from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $167.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NRG Energy from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.75.

In other NRG Energy news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $7,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,471.50. This represents a 47.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

