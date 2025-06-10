Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 11,952 Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 167.8% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.63. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

