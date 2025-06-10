Courier Capital LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,133. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.1%

DLR stock opened at $176.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 109.07, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.95. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.95 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.18.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 456.07%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

