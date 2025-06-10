Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 48,857 Shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Free Report) by 76.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,857 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 941.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $511,000.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TSPA opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.55. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $38.71. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.01.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 24.68m in AUM and 291 holdings. TSPA is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in US-listed companies selected and weighted similar to the S&P 500 Index The fund utilizes the T TSPA was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by T.

