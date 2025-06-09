Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock Position Raised by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,760 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4,151.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 37,735 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 143,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after buying an additional 19,991 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,929 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMPH opened at $25.99 on Monday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $53.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMPH. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

