Raymond James Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for TSE:DFY

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Definity Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Definity Financial from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Desjardins raised Definity Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Definity Financial from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on Definity Financial from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$90.00 price target on Definity Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$67.27.

Shares of TSE:DFY opened at C$75.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$62.13. Definity Financial has a 12-month low of C$42.11 and a 12-month high of C$79.06. The firm has a market cap of C$8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.04.

Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.

