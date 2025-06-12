Davis Investment Partners LLC Invests $533,000 in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,518,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,516,000 after buying an additional 501,725 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,804,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,957,000 after buying an additional 371,390 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,767,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,770,000 after acquiring an additional 590,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $196,578,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on BAH. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.90.
Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance
Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $100.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $99.13 and a one year high of $190.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.49.
Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.
Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 30.34%.
Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.
