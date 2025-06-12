apricus wealth LLC Sells 34,225 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

apricus wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 77.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,225 shares during the quarter. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,522,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342,330 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 9,850,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,452,000 after acquiring an additional 507,578 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,021,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,873 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 5,950,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,737,000 after acquiring an additional 241,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,806,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,337,000 after acquiring an additional 313,851 shares during the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

MUFG opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $15.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $163.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.