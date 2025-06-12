apricus wealth LLC Acquires 201 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

apricus wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust increased its position in Analog Devices by 37.6% during the first quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Analog Devices by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,948,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 21.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Analog Devices by 3.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $232.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.55 and a 200 day moving average of $210.69. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $247.10. The firm has a market cap of $115.40 billion, a PE ratio of 74.06, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 107.90%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Maxim Group started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.63.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $563,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,576,907.41. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,663,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,066,750. This trade represents a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,934 shares of company stock valued at $6,643,956 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

