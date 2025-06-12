apricus wealth LLC Grows Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

apricus wealth LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,140,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of TM opened at $182.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.17. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $208.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.47. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.47 billion. Equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TM has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

