Sapient Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sapient Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 14,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quartz Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Quartz Partners LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $108.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $79.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.52. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.